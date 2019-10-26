InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) PT Lowered to $4,400.00

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $4,800.00 to $4,400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,300.00.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

