Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.83 billion.Intel also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an underweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. 59,752,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,646,686. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $231.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

