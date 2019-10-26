Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at SunTrust Banks

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2019 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.40.

INTC traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,752,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,646,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $231.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 18.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 23.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

