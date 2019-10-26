Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Intel by 9.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 867,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,544,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

