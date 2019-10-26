Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $55.95, 948,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 449,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.

A number of research firms have commented on IART. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Burhop sold 6,656 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $425,850.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,625.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 2,380 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $149,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,421 shares of company stock worth $53,619,825 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 49,913 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 39,704 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,379,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 154,413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 67,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

