Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INSP. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.40.

INSP stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.16. 300,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 20.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $71.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 39.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 5,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $330,700.00. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,490 shares of company stock worth $10,506,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 273.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $118,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.