Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells 52,400 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,984,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,736,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 134,790 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 82,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

