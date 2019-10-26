Insider Selling: PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

