Insider Selling: Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PETS opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $532.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.57.
Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Petmed Express by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Petmed Express by 63.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 51,720 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Petmed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Petmed Express by 178.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Petmed Express by 44.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Petmed Express Company Profile
PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.