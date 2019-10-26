Insider Selling: Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PETS opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $532.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Petmed Express by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Petmed Express by 63.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 51,720 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Petmed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Petmed Express by 178.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Petmed Express by 44.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

