Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells 204,130 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP David Sievewright Love sold 204,130 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $3,500,829.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $306,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $11,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $3,343,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,319 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $2,401,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

