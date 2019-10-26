Insider Selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Insider Sells $612,808.82 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $612,808.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,456 shares in the company, valued at $715,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Wolfe Research cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus raised their target price on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.