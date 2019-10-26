Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of COST stock opened at $296.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.