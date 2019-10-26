Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $376,874.00 and $20,775.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, CoinBene and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,063,629 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

