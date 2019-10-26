Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) versus Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRL) Critical Analysis

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) and Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Seadrill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Seadrill $1.25 billion 0.77 -$4.48 billion N/A N/A

Infinity Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill.

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Energy Resources has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Energy Resources N/A -13.53% 164,852.45% Seadrill N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Infinity Energy Resources and Seadrill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Seadrill 0 1 0 0 2.00

Seadrill has a consensus price target of $304.00, indicating a potential upside of 15,733.33%. Given Seadrill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seadrill is more favorable than Infinity Energy Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Infinity Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seadrill beats Infinity Energy Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments. The company operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offer services encompassing drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers drilling services, completion and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. The Other segment engages in management services to third parties and related parties. Seadrill was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

