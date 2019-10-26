IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of IDACORP worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,123 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,320 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 2.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,378 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. ValuEngine cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

IDA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,974. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other IDACORP news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $81,195.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,380.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

