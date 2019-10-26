Iconiq Lab Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $657.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $601,779.00 and $657.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00203695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.01501985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00102615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com . The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

