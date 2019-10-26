ICOBay (IBT) Market Cap Tops $18,644.00

ICOBay (CURRENCY:IBT) traded up 45.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One ICOBay token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Token Store. In the last seven days, ICOBay has traded up 290.9% against the dollar. ICOBay has a total market capitalization of $18,644.00 and $41,060.00 worth of ICOBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00203695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.01501985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00102615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ICOBay

ICOBay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,646,118 tokens. ICOBay’s official message board is medium.com/@icocalendartoday . ICOBay’s official website is icobay.net . ICOBay’s official Twitter account is @icobaynet

ICOBay Token Trading

ICOBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICOBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

