Iberiabank Corp Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Iberiabank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,389,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,610. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

