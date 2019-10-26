Iberiabank Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $87.66. 704,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,654. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

