Iberiabank Corp Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,917,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after buying an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,273,645,000 after buying an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,009,810,000 after buying an additional 1,516,132 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $150.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,222. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $97,377.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,249.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $225,887.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,879 shares of company stock valued at $41,528,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

