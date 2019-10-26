Iberiabank Corp Cuts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Iberiabank Corp lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,393 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 37,620 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 13,009,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,075,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

