Iberiabank Corp Acquires 3,092 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Iberiabank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Iberiabank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,355,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,051,000 after purchasing an additional 335,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,296,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,677,000 after purchasing an additional 131,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,450,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,956,000 after purchasing an additional 221,389 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,859,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,645,000 after purchasing an additional 897,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $116.12. 807,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,380. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.