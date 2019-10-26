Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBDRY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Iberdrola in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.80. 306,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

