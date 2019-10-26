Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Shares of IAG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 3,854,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,250. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 46.67 and a beta of -0.10.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Iamgold by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Iamgold by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

