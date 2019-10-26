I/O Coin (IOC) One Day Volume Tops $3,118.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $3,118.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00772859 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000970 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000136 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000100 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,758,761 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.