Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86, approximately 3,846 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

About Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan Development Company Limited is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong with an investment property portfolio of over 4 million square feet of high quality office, retail and residential space. With roots in the district since the 1920s, Hysan is one of the largest commercial landlords in Causeway Bay.

