Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,096 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,979,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,111,000 after purchasing an additional 877,364 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,056,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,719,000 after purchasing an additional 878,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,409,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,323,000 after buying an additional 3,427,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,482,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,684,000 after buying an additional 310,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,723,000 after buying an additional 2,476,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.48. 7,339,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,254. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

