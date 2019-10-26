HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce $5.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.75 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $4.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $24.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.86 million, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $32.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.77% and a negative net margin of 79.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTGM shares. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,533 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $38,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 182,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,160. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.34. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

