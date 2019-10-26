Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,691. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $804.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $388.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 52,793 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 79,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

