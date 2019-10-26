HorusPay Price Up 437% Over Last Week (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 437% higher against the dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $813,911.00 and $4.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00200417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.01463914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029441 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00095522 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

