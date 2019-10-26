Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 5.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

NYSE HD opened at $234.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.36 and its 200 day moving average is $212.51. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

