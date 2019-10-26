Holo (HOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.78 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Holo has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Holo token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, Binance, LATOKEN and Fatbtc. Holo has a market capitalization of $146.95 million and approximately $19.78 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00201103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.01467068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00095121 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,377,325,137 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ABCC, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, IDEX, Liqui, Binance, WazirX, Bilaxy and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

