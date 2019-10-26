Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-$0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99. Hilton Hotels also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.81-3.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.32.

HLT stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $101.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

