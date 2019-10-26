HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $184,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $191,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $708.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $605,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.