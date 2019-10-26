HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHS. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Innophos during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Innophos by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innophos by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Innophos by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Innophos stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a market cap of $634.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.85. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $37.53.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.55 million. Innophos had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

