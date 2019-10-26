HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after buying an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,068,366,000 after buying an additional 785,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,547,000 after buying an additional 1,627,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after buying an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $250.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.