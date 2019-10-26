Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $78.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE HXL traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 555,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.41. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 15,662 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $1,343,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,025,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 37,544 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $3,137,176.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,103,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,623 shares of company stock worth $4,840,665. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.