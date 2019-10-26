Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,031,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,958,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,604,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,826,000 after purchasing an additional 168,360 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cowen set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

In other Hexcel news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $360,471.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $832,503.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 37,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $3,137,176.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,103,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,623 shares of company stock worth $4,840,665 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HXL stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

