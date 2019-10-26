Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Decreased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Hershey were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,920,000 after purchasing an additional 537,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Hershey by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Hershey by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,137,000 after purchasing an additional 149,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.07.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $1,528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,109,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,985,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,009 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,872 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

