Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HFWA. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $60,988.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $106,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,543.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

