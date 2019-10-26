Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $996.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $60,988.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $106,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,119 shares in the company, valued at $296,543.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

