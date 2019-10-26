Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €109.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.50 ($100.58) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Main First Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.85 ($107.96).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €92.30 ($107.33) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.86.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

