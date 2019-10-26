Helical’s (HLCL) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Helical from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Helical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 410.20 ($5.36).

LON HLCL opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 377.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 362.85. Helical has a twelve month low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 406.50 ($5.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $456.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91.

In other news, insider Matthew Bonning-Snook purchased 381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,348.74 ($1,762.37).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

