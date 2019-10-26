Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $30.23 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

