Healthcare Services Group’s (HCSG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,782. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.74. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.31 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $204,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,517,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,935,000 after acquiring an additional 77,305 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,494 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,072,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,018 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,993,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,451,000 after purchasing an additional 380,175 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

