Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. 1,123,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,782. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $9,106,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $1,839,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $567,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.