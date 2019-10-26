Head-To-Head Review: Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) and Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) and Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.0% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Blackstone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and Blackstone Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit $1.39 billion 5.93 $223.42 million $2.63 19.59 Blackstone Group $6.83 billion 5.12 $1.54 billion $2.26 23.39

Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays out 159.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Group pays out 85.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and Blackstone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 17.16% 19.02% 3.80% Blackstone Group 27.05% 7.71% 3.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and Blackstone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 0 3 0 0 2.00 Blackstone Group 0 7 3 0 2.30

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit currently has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.01%. Blackstone Group has a consensus target price of $52.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Blackstone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Group is more favorable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit.

Summary

Blackstone Group beats Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was incorporated on May 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. It also launches and manages private equity funds, real estate funds, funds of hedge funds, collateralized loan obligations, real estate investment trusts, and credit-focused funds for its clients. The firm invests in private equity, public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The Blackstone Group L.P. was founded in 1985 and is based in New York City, New York with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Baltimore, Maryland, Beijing, China, Copenhagen, Denmark, Dusseldorf, Germany, Los Angeles, California, Paris, France, San Francisco, California, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Singapore, Sydney, Australia, and Tokyo, Japan.

