Head-To-Head Contrast: Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) versus Hilltop (NASDAQ:HTH)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Hilltop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 17.90% 9.25% 1.24% Hilltop 9.56% 8.02% 1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Hilltop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hilltop 0 1 4 0 2.80

Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $23.94, indicating a potential upside of 11.82%. Hilltop has a consensus target price of $23.30, indicating a potential downside of 1.06%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than Hilltop.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Hilltop pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Hilltop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $67.83 million 4.99 $9.98 million $1.05 20.39 Hilltop $1.60 billion 1.36 $121.44 million $1.28 18.40

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Hilltop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer and treasury management services, and online banking services; and invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. The company operates through a network of 23 full-service branches located in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Bryan/College Station metropolitan areas, as well as North Central Texas. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades in and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, and structured products, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities; trades in equities and options; and provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, equity trading, retail brokerage, clearing, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. The Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, and flood policies. The company operates in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, South Carolina, Washington, Missouri, North Carolina, Maryland, and other states in the United States. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

