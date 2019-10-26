Head to Head Contrast: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and ICU Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $40,000.00 423.70 -$6.27 million N/A N/A ICU Medical $1.40 billion 2.35 $28.79 million $7.71 20.61

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -7,369.12% -267.08% -160.51% ICU Medical 3.56% 12.41% 9.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00 ICU Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $185.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Co-Diagnostics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation/urologics, such as sodium chloride irrigation, sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. Further, it provides ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.