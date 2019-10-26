Head-To-Head Comparison: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) & Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Neon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Neon Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.03, indicating a potential upside of 698.30%. Neon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 630.77%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Neon Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Neon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $59.51 million 1.55 -$95.51 million ($0.96) -0.92 Neon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$76.93 million ($5.54) -0.38

Neon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Neon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics N/A -42.78% -36.28% Neon Therapeutics N/A -91.71% -79.06%

Risk & Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Neon Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

